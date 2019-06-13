White Sox Game Notes For Thursday vs. NY Yankees

  • The White Sox won two of three over the Yankees in mid-April, but they have not won a season series over the Yankees since 2012. The Yankees hit .199 against the White Sox in 2018, their worst team batting average against any opponent – the team hit .214 in the first 2019 series against the White Sox.
  • The Yankees have homered at least once in 15 straight games entering this series – there have only been two longer streaks in MLB this season (Mariners, 20; Astros, 19), and it is the Yankees longest streak of consecutive games with a home run since 1994 (16 straight).
  • The White Sox have not lost a series at Guaranteed Rate Field since Boston won three of four from May 2-5, a streak of five consecutive series wins or ties. The franchise has not had more consecutive home series without a series loss since 2010 (seven straight).
  • Yoan Moncada enters this series on an 11-game hitting streak, the longest hitting streak by a White Sox player this season and trailing only Jorge Polanco (13) for the longest active streak in MLB. He’s hitting .378 with a 1.051 OPS during the streak.
  • Didi Gregorius has started three games this season, and each one has been a multi-hit game. In the first and second innings, he’s 3-for-3; in all other innings, he’s 3-for-11 (.273).
  • DJ LeMahieu is 6-for-9 in his career against Ivan Nova, today’s starter for the Sox. A number of White Sox have had career success against J.A. Happ: Yonder Alonso (4-for-6, .667), Tim Anderson (7-for-13, .538), James McCann (5-for-16, .313) and Jose Abreu (4-for-13, .308).
