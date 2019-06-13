Pop 66 author Wes Pope describes images taken from soda cans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pop 66 chronicles Wes Pope's journey along Route 66 with images taken by pinhole cameras made out of soda cans. The book gives an eerie look at the beautiful heart of America. The book was serendipitous as it started as a self-portrait activity for fifth graders in his mother's class. He originally made 30 soda can cameras for each student but then had to travel from Los Angeles to Chicago to start work at the Chicago Tribune. He captured his moments as he traveled across Route 66, thus birthing the book Pop 66. Pope has a book signing at Book Cellar on Thursday, June 13 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit pop66.us.