Pop 66 chronicles Wes Pope's journey along Route 66 with images taken by pinhole cameras made out of soda cans. The book gives an eerie look at the beautiful heart of America. The book was serendipitous as it started as a self-portrait activity for fifth graders in his mother's class. He originally made 30 soda can cameras for each student but then had to travel from Los Angeles to Chicago to start work at the Chicago Tribune. He captured his moments as he traveled across Route 66, thus birthing the book Pop 66. Pope has a book signing at Book Cellar on Thursday, June 13 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit pop66.us.
Pop 66 author Wes Pope describes images taken from soda cans
-
Ceremony honors CPD officer shot in line of duty, cops who helped save his life
-
Illinois lawmaker uses egg, frying pan demonstration during recreational marijuana debate
-
Griffin helps Pistons knock off Bulls 112-104
-
Illinois House passes bill to legalize recreational marijuana
-
A trucker was on the side of the road when a tornado hit. It blew a house underneath his trailer
-
-
Andrew Schneider and Daniel Pogorzelski discuss their book “Images of America: Logan Square”
-
James leads Lakers past Bulls
-
Former NBC Investigative Reporter Peter Karl talks book “On the Night of a Blood Moon”
-
Chicago French community, firefighters sadden by Notre Dame blaze
-
What we aren’t eating is killing us, global study finds
-
-
How a Chicago man helped capture the WWII German sub now at MSI
-
Man in custody after shots fired at Chicago police squad car
-
Paul M. Banks discusses his new book along with the Chicago Fire on Sports Feed