There's no better way to celebrate National Softball Day than with the Chicago Bandits of the National Pro Fastpitch league. Bandits pitcher Aleshia Ocasio and NPF Commissioner Cheri Kempf visit the morning show to discuss the advancement of softball and its return to the Olympics.

Team USA is training is Rosemont and plays several exhibition games against the Bandits at the Parkway Bank Sports Complex this weekend. Get your tickets at ChicagoBandits.com or call 877-722-6348.