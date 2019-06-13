Midday Fix: Preview of North Shore Chamber Music Festival
North Shore Chamber Music Festival executive director, Angela Yoffe and Escher String Quartet violinist, Danbi Um
Escher String Quartet
Adam Barnett-Hart, violin
Danbi Um, violin
Pierre Lapointe, viola
Brook Speltz, cello
Event:
North Shore Chamber Music Festival
June 14-15
Village Presbyterian Church, 1300 Shermer Road, Northbrook
Tickets range from $30-$50
Student tickets available for $15
Seniors enjoy 20% off
Purchase online at www.nscmf.org or by calling (847) 370-3984.