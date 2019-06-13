Midday Fix: Preview of North Shore Chamber Music Festival

Posted 11:30 AM, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 11:31AM, June 13, 2019

North Shore Chamber Music Festival executive director, Angela Yoffe and Escher String Quartet violinist, Danbi Um

Escher String Quartet

Adam Barnett-Hart, violin

Danbi Um, violin

Pierre Lapointe, viola

Brook Speltz, cello

https://escherquartet.com

Event:

North Shore Chamber Music Festival

June 14-15

Village Presbyterian Church, 1300 Shermer Road, Northbrook

Tickets range from $30-$50

Student tickets available for $15

Seniors enjoy 20% off

Purchase online at www.nscmf.org or by calling (847) 370-3984.

 

