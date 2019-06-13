Lunchbreak: Porterhouse Steak, Portobello Mushrooms & A Summer Berry Crostata

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grilling Expert Jamie Purviance author of Weber’s Ultimate Grilling cookbook

https://www.weber.com/US/en/jamie-purviance/weber-26121.html

Recipes:

Porterhouse Steaks with Board Sauce is excerpted from Weber’s Ultimate Grilling © 2019 by Jamie Purviance. Photography © 2019 by Ray Kachatorian. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

PORTERHOUSE STEAKS WITH BOARD SAUCE

Imagine how easy dinner could be if you mixed—right on a cutting board—a handful of raw ingredients that play well together, and then dragged your steaks through that spontaneous “sauce.” Feel free to substitute your favorite fresh herbs and types of oil and vinegar.

SERVES 4–6; PREP: 10-15 MIN; GRILL: 10–12 MIN; REST: 3–5 MIN

2 well-marbled, top-quality porterhouse steaks, each about 1 pound and 1¼ to 1½ inches thick

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons kosher salt

BOARD SAUCE:

2 small shallots, about 2½ ounces total, minced (generous 1/3 cup)

2 tablespoons capers, rinsed, drained, and finely chopped

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

¼ cup finely chopped fresh basil leaves

1 teaspoon minced fresh rosemary leaves

2 tablespoons high-quality extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, preferably 10 years old

1 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

Place the steaks in a single layer on a baking sheet and pat dry with a paper towel. Rub the oil into both sides of the steaks and then season them evenly with the salt. Let stand while you prepare the board sauce and the grill. Arrange all the board sauce ingredients, including ½ teaspoon of the pepper, in a pile in the center of a large cutting board, putting the oil and vinegar in the center of the pile. Let the pile stand while you preheat the grill and grill the steak, or for up to 1 hour. Prepare the grill for direct and indirect cooking over medium-high heat (400° to 450°F). Brush the cooking grates clean. Grill the steaks over direct medium-high heat, with the lid closed, until cooked to your desired doneness, 10 to 12 minutes for medium rare (125° to 130°F), rotating and turning the steaks once or twice. To cook the steaks longer, slide them to the indirect heat side of the grill. Meanwhile, use a wooden spoon to mix the sauce ingredients together gently on the board into a juicy, chunky mixture Spread the board sauce into a layer large enough to accommodate both steaks side by side. Use tongs to transfer the steaks to the cutting board, laying them flat on the sauce. Season the tops with the remaining ½ teaspoon pepper. Use the tongs to move the steaks around so they pick up some of the sauce flavorings, then turn the steaks over. Let rest, uncovered, for 3 to 5 minutes. Cut the meat away from the bone. Next, cut the meat across the grain into ¹/³-inch-thick slices. As you cut the meat, turn each slice back and forth in the board sauce until it is nicely coated with the flavorings. Season with salt and pepper if needed and serve right away.

Portabello Mushrooms with Chard and Feta is excerpted from Weber’s Ultimate Grilling © 2019 by Jamie Purviance. Photography © 2019 by Ray Kachatorian. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

PORTABELLO MUSHROOMS WITH CHARD AND FETA

Grilling sturdy greens is easy when you have a perforated pan to keep them from falling between the grate bars. Rinse them well and use the water clinging to the leaves to wilt them. If you can’t find large mushrooms, buy 6 smaller mushrooms and reduce the cooking time.

SERVES 4; PREP: 30 MIN; GRILL: 13–18 MIN; SPECIAL EQUIPMENT: LARGE PERFORATED GRILL PAN

4 large portabello mushrooms, each 3 to 4 ounces

Extra-virgin olive oil for brushing, plus 1 tablespoon

1 very large bunch Swiss chard, 12 to 14 ounces

½ cup crumbled feta cheese (about 21/2 ounces)

½ cup coarsely grated whole-milk mozzarella cheese (about 2 ounces)

¼ cup plus 1/3 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano® cheese, divided

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 small scallions, white and light green parts only, finely chopped (about 3 tablespoons)

1 garlic clove, minced

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg, or several fresh grindings whole nutmeg

1/3 cup panko (Japanese bread crumbs)

Ground black pepper

Prepare the grill for direct cooking over high heat (450° to 550°F). Using a damp paper towel, wipe the outside of each mushroom cap to clean. Using a small knife, cut out the stems. Holding 1 mushroom in your palm and using a small spoon, gently scrape out all the black gills, being careful not to tear the delicate cap. (It’s important to remove the gills, as they will discolor the filling during grilling.) Repeat with the remaining mushrooms. Brush a large perforated grill pan with oil. Rinse the chard under cold running water. Stack the wet leaves in the prepared pan. Grill the chard over direct high heat, with the lid closed, until the greens begin to wilt, 5 to 6 minutes, turning once or twice with tongs. Remove from the grill. Cut off the stem at the base of each leaf and discard. Fold the leaves in half lengthwise and twist to wring out the excess moisture. Using a heavy, large knife, coarsely chop the greens. You should have a generous 1 cup. In a medium bowl mix together the chopped greens, feta, mozzarella, ¼ cup Parmigiano Reggiano®, the mayonnaise, scallions, garlic, and nutmeg. In a small bowl mix together the panko, the remaining 1/3 cup Parmigiano Reggiano®, and the remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Stir 1 tablespoon of the panko mixture into the greens filling. Season the filling to taste with pepper (about ¼ teaspoon). Divide the greens filling evenly among the mushrooms, then pat gently with your hand to fill to the edges. Sprinkle the remaining panko mixture evenly over the filling. Place the mushrooms on the same grill pan. Grill over direct high heat, with the lid closed, until the cheese melts and the topping is deep brown, 8 to 12 minutes. Using a metal spatula and tongs, transfer the mushrooms to plates and serve.

Summer Berry Crostata is excerpted from Weber’s Ultimate Grilling © 2019 by Jamie Purviance. Photography © 2019 by Ray Kachatorian. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

Summer Berry Crostata

Indirect heat is the key to cooking this tender, flaky crust without burning it. Also important is to use parchment paper for easy transfer on and off the pizza stone. Choose any combination of ripe summer berries for this seasonal treat.

SERVES 6; PREP: 25 MIN; CHILL: AT LEAST 20 MIN (DOUGH); GRILL: 30-35 MIN; SPECIAL EQUIPMENT: PIZZA STONE, PARCHMENT PAPER, PIZZA PEEL OR LARGE RIMLESS BAKING SHEET

DOUGH:

1 cup plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

¼ cup sugar

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into 16 pieces

3 tablespoons good-quality bourbon

EGG WASH:

1 large egg

1 tablespoon heavy whipping cream

1 pound assorted summer berries (about 3 ½ cups), such as small strawberries (hulled and halved), raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries, rinsed and blotted dry on paper towels

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons sugar, divided

1 tablespoon good- quality bourbon

Whipped cream (recipe follows) or vanilla ice cream:

In a food processor combine the flour, sugar, and salt and pulse briefly to blend. Add the butter and pulse until pea-size pieces develop. Add the bourbon and pulse just until combined. Turn the shaggy dough out into a large bowl and form it into a smooth ball. Avoid overworking the dough, or the crust will be tough. Flatten the dough into a 4-inch-wide disk. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate until the grill and pizza stone are preheated, at least 20 minutes. Prepare the grill for indirect cooking over medium heat (350 ̊to 450 ̊F). Brush the cooking grates clean. Place a pizza stone over indirect heat, close the lid, and preheat for at least 15 minutes. In a small bowl whisk together the egg and cream for the egg wash. Cut a piece of parchment paper about 15 inches square. Remove the dough from the refrigerator and let sit until just soft enough to roll out. Lightly flour the parchment and the dough and set the dough on the parchment paper. Lightly flour a rolling pin and roll out the dough into a 12-inch circle 1/8- to ¼-inch thick. Trim the parchment square so a 1-inch border remains around the dough circle. Slide the dough on the parchment onto a pizza peel or large rimless baking sheet (for transporting to the grill). Working quickly (to prevent the dough from getting too soft), toss the berries with the flour and 2 tablespoons of the sugar in a large bowl. Add the bourbon and toss to mix evenly. Spoon the berry mixture onto the center of the dough circle, leaving a 2-inch border of uncovered dough around the perimeter. To create a partial top crust (with an opening in the center, exposing most of the berries), fold the edges of the dough snugly over the filling, pleating them as needed. Lightly brush the top crust with the egg wash (you won’t use all of it), then sprinkle the entire top evenly with the remaining 1 tablespoon sugar. Using the parchment to help guide you, gently transfer the crostata to the preheated pizza stone. Grill over indirect medium heat, with the lid closed, until the fruit is bubbling and the crust is browned, 30 to 35 minutes. Using the pizza peel or baking sheet, remove the crostata and parchment from the stone. Transfer to a plate or cutting board and let cool for 10 minutes. Serve with whipped cream.

For the Whipped Cream:

1 ½ cups heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

In a bowl combine the cream, sugar, and vanilla and whip with a whisk or handheld beater until soft peaks form. If desired, cover and chill the whipped cream for up to 1 hour before serving.