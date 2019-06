Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Strong winds and high waves are creating dangerous conditions along Lake Michigan Thursday.

The Chicago Park District closed the Lake Front Trail from Fullerton to Ohio due to flooding, and the National Weather Service said Montrose Beach is inundated.

NWS recommends staying away from the lakeshore until conditions improve.

A Lake Shore Flood Advisory remains in effect until 4 p.m. for much of the Chicago-area.

High winds help create high waves: *3-6FT in Lake County, IL.

*6-10FT in Cook County

*7-12FT in Lake (IN) and Porter Counties pic.twitter.com/zAf5DXOP2g — Morgan Kolkmeyer (@MorganKolkmeyer) June 13, 2019