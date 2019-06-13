× Cubs place Carl Edwards Jr. on the injured list before the Dodgers series

LOS ANGELES – Just when it looked like he was coming close to finding his rhythm after a difficult start to the 2019 season, Carl Edwards Jr. has suffered a setback before one of the bigger series of the year so far for the Cubs.

The relief pitcher was put on the 10-day injured list on Thursday with a left thoracic strain in his back just a few hours before the start of a four-game series with the National League-leading Dodgers. Left-hander Tim Collins was called up from Triple-A Iowa to take his place.

It comes at a bad time for Edwards, who was finding his groove at the end of May and the beginning of June following a miserable start to the season. He’d not allowed an earned run in his last eight appearances, surrendering just one unearned run against the Reds on May 26th.

During that stretch, he had nine strikeouts compared to just three walks. He last pitched against the Cardinals on June 9th at Wrigley Field, going 2/3 of an inning with two walks and a strikeout in a 5-1 win over St. Louis.

Edwards was demoted early in April after allowing six runs in his first four outings of the season and didn’t return to the major league roster until May 6th.