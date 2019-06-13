Cubs Game Notes For Thursday @ LA Dodgers
- Since 2015, the Cubs and Dodgers have the most regular-season wins in MLB, with Chicago at 425 and Los Angeles at 424. They have split their 30 meetings in this span after the Cubs took two of three from Los Angeles at Wrigley Field in April.
- In the only other meeting between Clayton Kershaw and Jon Lester, Kershaw surrendered a career high-tying 11 hits in 4.1 innings in a 9-4 Dodgers win. Lester permitted six runs in 3.1 innings but has a 1.29 ERA in his other nine starts against Los Angeles since 2016, including three in the playoffs.
- The Dodgers have won five straight home games and are 20-3 at Dodger Stadium since April 14. Their 58 home runs on the season at Chavez Ravine trail only the 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers’ 59 homers for the most in franchise history through the team’s first 32 home games of a season.
- Cody Bellinger still leads all major leaguers with a .352 average despite batting .222 with two extra-base hits in his last 12 games. His .770 slugging percentage on May 28 led all MLB qualifiers, while his .289 slugging percentage since then ranks 162nd out of 179 qualifiers.
- Javier Baez hit his 17th homer of the season on Wednesday to give him 37 extra-base hits in his 65th Through 65 games last season, he had 30 extra-base hits en route to finishing with 83 – the most by a Cubs hitter since Derrek Lee had 99 in 2005.
- Anthony Rizzo hit his 17th homer of 2019 on Monday, and is batting .328 with seven home runs in his last 16 road games. On the season, Rizzo’s 1.159 OPS with no outs is seventh in MLB among qualifiers.