No injuries after fire breaks out on train at Union Station

CHICAGO — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out on a train at Union Station.

All the passengers on Metra BNSF No. 1285 were evacuated around 6:30 p.m. Thursday due to a fire in the engine.

According to Chicago fire officials, the fire was put out around 7 p.m. using lines to cool the engine.

A passenger who was on the train, Steve Sadowski, posted photos on Twitter showing what appears to be flames on a train.

Around 7:30 p.m., Metra said all trains on the south side of Union Station were stopped inbound and outbound. That includes the BNSF and Southwest Service.

No further information was provided.

Fire is out on locomotive we are using lines to cool engine. Fire was interior of locomotive engine. No injuries. See Amtrak for service resumption. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 14, 2019