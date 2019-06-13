Baby Phat makes a comeback at Forever 21

CHICAGO — The early 2000s have made a comeback.

Forever 21 is now selling items from their new collaboration with Baby Phat, the iconic streetwear brand by Kimora Lee Simmons Leissner. The collaboration comes just three months after the former model announced to WWD that she had purchased the brand.

Forever 21’s Instagram page on Thursday said the items can be purchased on their website and in stores. As of Thursday, the prices on their website ranged from about $4 to $38.

Before Leissner left the brand in 2010, Baby Phat was a profitable sub-label of Phat Fashions, owned by Leissner’s ex-husband Russell Simmons. Baby Phat and Phat Fashions were sold to Kellwood Apparel in 2004 for $140 million.

In its heyday, Baby Phat was a major influence in hip hop fashion. Its return follows an industry trend toward hip hop and streetwear in the mainstream.