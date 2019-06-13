3 women charged with prostitution after undercover investigation at Crystal Lake spas

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Three women were arrested and charged with prostitution after an undercover investigation at three spas in suburban Crystal Lake, according to police.

Crystal Lake police said they conducted an investigation on Monday and Wednesday at JJ’s Massage, Crystal Spa and Infinity Day Spa, which were suspected to be operating without a valid permit. Police said they also received complaints that these locations may have been engaged in criminal activity as well.

The officers went to the facilities posing as customers. During their investigation, massage therapy services were provided at each of the locations without a permit. Police said the employees also attempted to engage in sexual acts with the officers in exchange for payment.

As a result of the investigation, Qianyu Warren, 32, Changjuan He, 53, and Soon D. Kim, 60, were arrested for prostitution — a Class A misdemeanor.

Each of the employees posted a $1,500 bond and were released. They are due in court on July 2.

Police said no evidence of human trafficking was discovered during the investigation.