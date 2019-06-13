2 adults, 1 juvenile shot in Albany Park neighborhood
CHICAGO — Three people, including a juvenile, were shot in the city’s Albany Park neighborhood Thursday evening.
Chicago police said three people were shot on 4900 block North Kedzie Avenue around 9 p.m.
The three self transported to Swedish Covenant Hospital. The adults, a man and a woman, were then transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital. The juvenile was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital.
The ages and conditions of those shot is unknown.
No further information was provided.
41.970506 -87.708855