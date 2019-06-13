× Carpentersville man accused of trying to kill his boss

CHICAGO — A 35-year-old man from suburban Carpentersville is accused of trying to kill his boss.

Prosecutors said Juan J. Rivera called the owner of the roofing company he worked for Tuesday, demanding to get paid. They agreed to meet outside of Rivera’s house.

Police said the man was sitting in his car when Rivera allegedly stabbed him in the chest and hand. The man survived and is recovering in a hospital.

Rivera was charged with attempted murder and his bail was set at $800,000.

He’s set to appear in court on June 26.

Court records show Rivera has three separate misdemeanor assault cases pending in Kane County.