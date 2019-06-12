Woman attacked in Lincoln Park speaks out to warn others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — At least five women have been attacked in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood in the last two months.

Pauline Gebczak was among them.

“I definitely don’t walk home alone, even if it’s a short distance,” she said. “I am definitely more aware of my surroundings.”

On April 21, Easter Sunday, just before 10 p.m. Gebczak was walking in the 500 block of Armitage Avenue in Lincoln Park.

“I was talking to my mom on the phone,” she said. “I thought something was up so I looked back. There was a man walking a little too close to me. .. I was wearing a dress so he reached up and grabbed me and the force caused me to fall. ... He laughed at me ...and then ran off."

Gebczak’s story is part of a spike of similar incidents in the area in recent weeks.

At least five sexual assaults have been reported in the area. Police believe the same man is responsible for several of the attacks.

In addition to the incident in which Gebczak was attacked, four others have been reported.

The attacks occurred:

• On May 17 in the 1900 Block of N. Cleveland Ave. at approximately 11:30 p.m.

• On May 24 at Fullerton and Sheffield avenues around 1:45 a.m.

• On May 25 in the 2200 Block of N. Orchard St. at approximately 4:00 a.m.

• On May 29 in the 1800 Block of N. Burling St. at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Police described the man as Hispanic or Asian, mid-20s to mid-30s, 5 feet 5 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 to 170 pounds, dark hair, medium to light complexion, wearing a white T-shirt and dark-colored pants or shorts.

Anyone with information can call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.