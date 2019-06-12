The Right Now performs live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Right Now is one of the four bands performing at the 14th annual Lake Michigan Shore Wine Festival on Saturday, June 15. Since 2008, the band has toured much of the United States and released three acclaimed albums. The Right Now has a pop-meet-soul sound and evokes a subtle sophistication in the tradition of Quincy Jones' 70s and 80s masterpieces. The wine festival takes place at Warren Dunes State Park in Sawyer, Michigan, and the band will perform at 3:30 p.m. Visit lakemichiganwinefest.com or therightnow.com for more information.