Storm’s powerful backside “NNW” winds churn Lake Michigan prompting “Lakeshore Flood Advisory” Thursday; SW winds and sun’s return push warmth to area beaches Friday afternoon; weekend to bring some showers/t-storms but rain-free hours too

Posted 11:12 PM, June 12, 2019, by
