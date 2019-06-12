Rain & thunder chances & coverage to surge Wed afternoon & night as summer storm spins up; system’s backside winds to churn Lake Michigan producing 2 to 4 ft. Chicago shoreline waves Thursday; blistering heat breaking more records out West

Posted 12:03 AM, June 12, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.