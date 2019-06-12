Rain & thunder chances & coverage to surge Wed afternoon & night as summer storm spins up; system’s backside winds to churn Lake Michigan producing 2 to 4 ft. Chicago shoreline waves Thursday; blistering heat breaking more records out West
Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV to host World Blood Donor Day – Vitalant Blood Drive
Flooding a concern as more storms head toward Chicago-area
Chicago breaks record for wettest month of May in its history
Tornado Watch canceled
May ties Chicago’s record for number of rainy days in a month
Is weather becoming more severe?
Wide band of showers, thunderstorms moving into northern Illinois
More than 700 flights canceled at Chicago airports
White Sox game to start at 2:45PM after weather delay
After most thunderstorm days in 4 decades, Chicago area to get welcomed break from rain as the next wet weather system passes south targeting the Gulf Coast
Thursday/Thu night’s t-storm chances threaten to take off in warm, increasingly humid air; jet stream overhead could rev some storms into wind & hail generating “supercells”; a jarring 20-30° temp drop looms Friday as “NE” winds take hold
Storms, rain and wind hit Chicago area
Snow on Saturday? Spring storm bringing cold, wet, windy weather