Nurses and Survivor talks 5B and the fight against AIDS

The new documentary on AIDS 5B is taking the world by storm. The documentary features the journey of the men and women affected by the virus at the very first AIDS ward, Ward 5B in San Francisco, California. Nurses Guy Vandenburg, Cliff Morrison, and survivor Steve Williams were live in studio today and shared some of some stories about some of the patients. Steve Williams says, "the only reason he's here today is because of the 5B ward." The film will be out in Chicago theatres this Friday June, 14th.