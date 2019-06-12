Bike MS Bash is Thursday, June 13 at NewCity Plaza. The event will feature world-class beer and cider from Temperance Beer Co., Half Acre, Pollyanna and 2 Towns Ciderhouse along with Razor Drift Trike races in the plaza for prizes. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. NewCity is Chicago's top destination for all-encompassing shopping and entertainment experience for people of all ages with stores, restaurants and entertainment all in one place. For more information, visit http://experiencenewcity.com/bike-ms/ or call 312-248-8569.
NewCity spokesperson Suzanne Kopulos invites everyone to the Bike MS Bash
