WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot to unveil ethics reform measures at City Council meeting

NewCity spokesperson Suzanne Kopulos invites everyone to the Bike MS Bash

Posted 10:07 AM, June 12, 2019, by

Bike MS Bash is Thursday, June 13 at NewCity Plaza. The event will feature world-class beer and cider from Temperance Beer Co., Half Acre, Pollyanna and 2 Towns Ciderhouse along with Razor Drift Trike races in the plaza for prizes. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will support the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. NewCity is Chicago's top destination for all-encompassing shopping and entertainment experience for people of all ages with stores, restaurants and entertainment all in one place. For more information, visit http://experiencenewcity.com/bike-ms/ or call 312-248-8569.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.