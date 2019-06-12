Man charged with animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIR OAKS, Ind. — Authorities made an arrest in connection with animal cruelty charges at Fair Oaks Farms in Indiana.

Police said Edgar Gardozo Vasquez, 36, is being held at the Newton County Jail, on felony and misdemeanor charges. Immigration officials have placed a hold on him.

Outstanding warrants remain for two other men wanted in the abuse case: Santiago Ruvalcaba Contreros, 31, and Miguel Angel Navarro Serrano, 38.

All three have been charged with the beating of a vertebrate animal, which is a Class A misdemeanor.

Earlier Wednesday, the Animal Recovery Mission group (ARM) released more video showing the mistreatment of cows at Fair Oaks and other farms affiliated with the Fairlife Corporation.

The group" says its investigators, who were hired to be milkers, witnessed abuse of animals immediately.

Visitors to Fair Oaks are given tours of the rotary carousel milking machine, which is touted as humane, but the undercover investigators said the reality in barns not open to the public is just the opposite.

"Mothers were not loading, did not want to load, into the milking stalls of the rotary system. They were being beaten, they were being kicked, they were being smacked, they were being punched. We took a tour mere days ago undercover, and once again, they are still lying to the public not knowing that we have footage of the carousel milking system," said Richard Couto with ARM.

Fair Oaks has not commented on the new video.