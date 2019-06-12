Madeline Kenney joins Sports Feed on Wednesday

CHICAGO - There are a number of different teams that she covers in her role as a general assignement sports reporter for the Chicago Sun Times. So naturally, we covered a lot of them during Madeline Kenney's most recent appearance on Sports Feed Wednesday night.

We discussed the Cubs and the White Sox along with the Chicago Sky, which she is now the beat writer for the paper. Madeline also discussed some of the fallout over the US Women's National team's 13-0 win over Thailand, a score which brought the team some criticism.

You can see more of her conversation with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman in the video above or below.

