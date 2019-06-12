Lunchbreak: Mongolian Beef Fajitas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fajita Factory Owner, Stu Zirin

Fajita Factory

3445 N. Halsted Street

Chicago, IL 60657

773-770-4618

http://www.FajitaMe.com

Recipe:

D S Fajita Factory Mongolian Beef Fajitas

Steak Marinade

Ingredients:

8 six-ounce flank or skirt steaks

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup water

1 teaspoon minced ginger

3 minced garlic cloves

Pinch of crushed red pepper

Mongolian Aioli

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of reserved marinade

½ cup mayo

Sides

Red cabbage

Bean sprouts tossed in olive oil salt and pepper

Match stick cucumbers

Mongolian aioli (above)

Fajita Peppers and Onions

2 green bell peppers, sliced

2 red bell peppers, sliced

2 white onions, sliced

1 cup from a can rotel hot diced tomatoes

Garnish

Sliced green onion and white sesame seeds for garnish. Fresh Tortillas heated on the grill or skillet.

Directions

In a Mixing bowl, whisk together all Steak Marinade ingredients (Not the Steak). Take your 8 steaks out and Jaccard once ( this is a method to tenderize the steaks) Set two tablespoons of marinade aside for aioli, split the rest in half. Place steaks in a bowl or plastic zip lock and pour half the marinade over the steaks and seal. Place in a refrigerator for 1-2 hours. Take the other half of you marinade and put in a skillet, on the stove top, turn heat to high and bring to a boil, then reduce heat down to a simmer and reduce the sauce till it become a honey consistency, set aside.

Take the reserved 2 tablespoons of marinade and mix well with the 1/2 cup of mayo. Place in bowl and refrigerate.

Julienne the red cabbage. 1/4 inch cut your onions, green and red peppers then mix in a bowl together. Heat rotel in skillet on stove top and cook peppers and onions until semi soft about 7- 10 minutes if doing on the grill place the onions, peppers and rotel in an aluminum pan and place pan on the grill. Keep tossing until the peppers and onions until semi soft.

Grill steak to preferred temperature. When finished grilling cut steak into ½ in slices and them brush with reduce marinade and plate on a bed of the cooked onions and peppers (make sure the drain the onions and peppers first). Garnish with sesame seeds and green onions. Place matchstick cucumbers, red cabbage, and Mongolian aioli on a side plate and serve with hot fresh tortillas.