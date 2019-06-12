Gov. Pritzker to sign bill that expands abortion access into law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Governor JB Pritzker is expected to sign into law Wednesday a new bill aimed at expanding abortion access in Illinois.

Once this bill is signed into law, Pritzker says it will make Illinois thee most progressive state when it comes to women's reproductive rights.

The "Reproductive Health Act" removes restrictions on abortions later in pregnancy, as well as eliminates spousal consent, waiting periods, and criminal penalties for abortion providers.

The bill also expands insurance coverage for procedures and contraception.

Critics say the law is too broad, and would make late term abortions widely available.

Wednesday's signing ceremony comes as several states pass more restrictive abortion laws with no exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

Pro-choice advocates say it's an assault on women's rights, and believe it's all in an effort to overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in 1973.

The bill will be signed by Pritzker at 10 a.m. Wednesday, and will go into effect immediately following its signing.