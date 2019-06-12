WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lightfoot to unveil ethics reform measures at City Council meeting

Focus On Family: Tips to help kids avoid the “summer slide”

Posted 11:34 AM, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 12:16PM, June 12, 2019

Jana Frank

Mathnasium of Chicagoland

www.mathnasium.com/chicagoland for a center near you!

Tips:

On the road during a car trip:

  • While on a road trip - kids can learn directions from signs, study directions on map and track car mileage and average mph, etc.
    • How much gas will we need and how much will it cost? Have kids figure this out at the pump.
    • For an hour, count the number of red cars, blue cars, and green cars and then chart it out.  Or take a ribbon and track mileage day by day of your car and add it up at the end of the vacation.
  • They can learn to read by reading the street signs, license plates and highway signs.
    • Count the numbers on the road signs (interstate numbers, local road numbers) and add it up.
    • Take license plates and have kids count up the numbers on the plates quickly.

On the beach:

  • Data collect with shells, rocks - sort and chart by color and/ or shape. Can put it on a board and make a vacation keepsake!
  • Draw math equation in the sand and solve it before the tide comes.

At the pool:

  • Work on negative numbers- the pool deck is zero, how low can we go?
  • Figure out pool volume and depth.

On the plane:

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.