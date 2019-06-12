Focus On Family: Tips to help kids avoid the “summer slide”

Jana Frank
Tips:
On the road during a car trip:
- While on a road trip - kids can learn directions from signs, study directions on map and track car mileage and average mph, etc.
- How much gas will we need and how much will it cost? Have kids figure this out at the pump.
- For an hour, count the number of red cars, blue cars, and green cars and then chart it out. Or take a ribbon and track mileage day by day of your car and add it up at the end of the vacation.
- They can learn to read by reading the street signs, license plates and highway signs.
- Count the numbers on the road signs (interstate numbers, local road numbers) and add it up.
- Take license plates and have kids count up the numbers on the plates quickly.
- Games – License plate travel sticker book game – can count the number of plates per state, also put plate numbers in. License plate game – put license plates on ones you see and count up at the end of the day how many from each state.
On the beach:
- Data collect with shells, rocks - sort and chart by color and/ or shape. Can put it on a board and make a vacation keepsake!
- Draw math equation in the sand and solve it before the tide comes.
At the pool:
- Work on negative numbers- the pool deck is zero, how low can we go?
- Figure out pool volume and depth.
On the plane:
- use good Math apps instead of watching TV.
- Mathable (like Scrabble), Speed Math
- books by Greg Tang