FeedonThis: Talking Bears as mandatory mini-camp continues

CHICAGO - With the 100th anniversary reunion this past weeked and the mandatory mini-camp underway at Halas Hall, so there is plenty of Bears talk to go around on Sports Feed.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman had a couple of segments which featured Bears' topics, including the latest edition "Whatcha Say," which you can watch in the video above.

The 1985 Bears remain superstars because of their collective attitude and success in team history.

But many are hoping that this 2019 can rise up out of that group's shadow and carve out their own place in history.

Jarrett and Josh discussed that in the video above.