× Cubs pitcher Steve Cishek carted off after being hit in the leg by a throw

DENVER – He’s been one of the guys who has carried a lot of wait in the bullpen in 2019 for the Cubs, but his chances of doing so the next few days could be in jeopardy because of something that happened in the outfield.

Before the Cubs’ series finale with the Rockies on Wednesday afternoon, pitcher Steve Cishek was hit in the leg by a throw from teammate Brandon Kintzler while throwing in the outfield.

Tough scene from Coors Field, as #Cubs reliever Steve Cishek was carted off during batting practice. 📲: https://t.co/rWAh902RE5 pic.twitter.com/YOxdLgky6O — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) June 12, 2019

On their broadcast of the game, NBC Sports Chicago showed video of the incident in which Cishek goes down immediately after being hit by the throw.

Cishek carted off, hit on shin by baseball pic.twitter.com/lLDPcFAnaq — Mark Gonzales (@MDGonzales) June 12, 2019

The injury was serious enough that Cishek was carted off the field just a few minutes after he was hit in the leg. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no new details on the injury to Cishek.

Taking on a number of roles in the Cubs’ bullpen due to injuries, Cishek has appeared in 29 games this season with a 3.21 ERA along with six saves.