Community to gather for vigil in honor of slain Arlington Heights couple

WHEELING, Ill. — A suburban community will gather Wednesday to remember the husband and wife found dead in their home last weekend. Their daughter has been charged in their deaths.

Anne Martin, 71, and her husband David Martin, 72, were found stabbed to death in their Arlington Heights home Saturday.

The couple’s daughter, Deborah Martin, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors claimed Martin had plotted for at least a month to kill her elderly parents. Authorities said she wrote about her plans to kill her parents in her journal.

She is being held without bail.

Anne Martin was a beloved teacher at Wheeling High School for nearly 20 years until her retirement in 2014. After she retired she continued to serve as a substitute teacher.

David Martin had worked for Motorola and served as an electronics technician in the Navy during Vietnam.

The family had attended St. James Parish in Arlington Heights for decades and church leaders said David Martine loved music and served as a minister of care and delivered communion to those who could not make it to mass.

The vigil is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at Wheeling High School

Visitation is scheduled for Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home located at 2000 E. Northwest Highway in Arlington Heights.

A funeral mass is scheduled for Saturday.