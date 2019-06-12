× Chicago Bears waive kicker Chris Blewitt

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears waived kicker Chris Blewitt on Wednesday, leaving the team with only two options for the upcoming season.

Eddy Pineiro and Elliott Fry are the only kickers left on the roster with two years and one year of experience, respectively. Blewitt, Pineiro and Fry all missed a 42-yard field-goal kick on Tuesday in minicamp practice, according to the Bears latest news. Pineiro was acquired from the Oakland Raiders in May of 2018, and traded to the Bears this may in exchange for the seventh round draft pick in 2021. Fry was signed on April 12 for a three year contract after playing for the Orlando Apollos, a team in the Alliance of American Football.

Blewitt was signed by the Bears on March 16, making him the second kicker to be signed by the Bears this offseason. Redford Jones, the first kicker signed in offseason, was waived on May 5.

This is just the latest development in the Bears’ kicker search following the release of Cody Parkey in March. Fans will recall his “double doink” incident during the potential game-winning field goal in the Wild Card playoffs against the Eagles.