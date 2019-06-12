Bears fired up for mandatory minicamp after centennial celebration

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – There was no extra motivation needed for the start of mandatory minicamp following this weekend’s Bears 100 Celebration.

The Bears hit the ground running at Halas Hall with some words of wisdom in their back pocket after rubbing shoulders with the most memorable Monsters of the Midway in franchise history.

“It’s all love. It’s all family. Ultimately, they have our best interest,” remarked Khalil Mack. “They wanted to help us figure out the little things, even off the field, seeing who we know that can help us with certain things down to massages and all different type of stuff. Learning from them and hearing from them was huge.”

“Mike Brown, he shared a story with us. I guess he hurt his neck and couldn’t play in the Super Bowl. Just to see him start crying after all this time after,” explained Eddie Jackson. “It just shows how much it meant to him and what football still means to him to this day.”

“For me it was Coach Ditka,” explained head coach Matt Nagy. “He’s always himself. He doesn’t try to be different for anybody. That’s stating the obvious. But, he gave me a good piece of advice when we were sitting down. He said, ‘You know. There’s really good players and then there’s not so good players. Get rid of the not so good players.’ I was waiting for a point and I started thinking, ‘That’s pretty easy.’ That’s what I want to do. I just don’t want to have not so good players. I want good players. The more good players you have, then I guess you can win a Super Bowl.”

One position Nagy is in desperate need of a good player at is kicker. The three in camp went a combined 0 for 3 from 42 yards out at practice, succumbing to the pressure of the “Augusta Silence” where no one on the field makes a sound.

“Whatever went through your mind, went through my mind,” Nagy joked. “They’re being evaluated not just by you, not just by me, but by their own teammates. Again, do you make it or do you miss it? We missed three today.

“We’ve got to keep trusting our evaluation of these three kickers. It’s not just one person. It’s all of us together. We talk it through and we figure it out. We do everything we possibly can to make sure that in the end, when we get to the very end, that we have the right guy there.”

Minicamp continues through Thursday before taking over a month long break before training camp in Bourbonnais.