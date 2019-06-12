Around Town visits the Mascot Hall of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Inagural Mascot Hall of Fame Induction weekend is June 14-16 at the Mascot Hall of Fame. Throughout the weekend-long celebration, they will honor each of the 17 mascots who are already inducted into the Hall of Fame, and celebrate the induction of 4 new Hall of Fame mascots, including Tommy Hawk from the Chicago Blackhawks (NHL), Sluggerrr from the Kansas City Royals (MLB), The Nittany Lion from Penn State University (Big 10) and Benny the Bull from the Chicago Bulls (NBA).

Mascot Hall of Fame:

1851 Front St.

Whiting, IN 46394

mascotthalloffame.com