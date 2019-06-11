Woman hospitalized after struck with foul ball at White Sox game

CHICAGO — A woman was hospitalized after getting struck by a foul ball at a White Sox game in Chicago.

The incident happened Monday night during the White Sox-Nationals game at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez fouled a ball down the left-field line beyond the protective netting, and hit a woman who was sitting a few rows back. She was alert and communicative, but taken to the hospital for evaluation, the Sox said.

No word on the extent of her injuries.

This incident comes weeks after a young girl was injured by foul ball during a Cubs game in Houston.