Video released in crash involving CPD vehicles that killed 84-year-old; family files lawsuit

CHICAGO -- The family of an elderly woman who was killed in a crash over Memorial Day weekend is suing the city of Chicago and two of the officers involved.

Surveillance and cell phone video obtained by the Associated Press captured the deadly incident at the intersection of Division and Laramie. A fast-moving police van ran a red light and crashed into an unmarked police vehicle -- before both vehicles slammed into a blue Toyota.

84-year-old Verona Gunn died from blunt force injuries a few hours after the crash, which also injured 10 officers and three other people.

According to the lawsuit, police violated department policy by proceeding at speeds that created unwarranted danger to others,

The crash remains under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

The Gunn family claims reckless behavior by police led to the death of their family matriarch. The family and their attorney are set to talk about the lawsuit at a news conference Tuesday morning.