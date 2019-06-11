Tickets now on sale for Queen of Hearts game at McHenry VFW

MCHENRY, Ill. — Tickets are now on sale for the popular Queen of Hearts game at the VFW in McHenry.

The game has new rules. The new round begins with 22 cards, instead of 54, to shorten the raffle. The winner will receive half the pot, instead of 60%. The VFW gets 40%, and the remaining 10% goes toward the next game.

The payout limit has also been cut in half to $3 million.

Last year, the pot rolled over week after week, until a winner was finally drawn in September, winning $2.8 million after taxes.

Tickets are $5 and are being sold outside of the VFW, located at 3002 W IL Route 120 in McHenry. The first drawing will be held next Tuesday.

42.344400 -88.254712