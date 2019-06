Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Performers Geoff Packard and Monica West, were interviewed and performed "Till There Was You" in the studio today for the infamous musical "The Music Man." The musical turned film follows the story of con man Harold Hill and Marian, the local librarian. Tony Award winner Mary Zimmerman directs this beautiful masterpiece at the famous Goodman Theatre. The musical will be taking place June 29-August 4.

For more information about tickets visit GoodmanTheatre.org/MusicMan or call 312-443-3800.