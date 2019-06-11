× Police search for men charged with animal cruelty at Fair Oaks Farm

FAIR OAKS, Ind. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate three men charged in connection to the animal cruelty case involving Fair Oaks Farms in Northwest Indiana.

The men were identified as Santiago Ruvalcaba Contreros, 31; Edgar Gardozo Vazquez, 36; and Miguel Angel Navarro Serrano, 38. All three have been charged with the beating of a vertebrate animal, which is a Class A misdemeanor. Authorities did not provide mugshots of the men.

Newton County’s investigation follows the release of an undercover video by the group Animal Recovery Mission that showed farm employees engaging in extreme animal cruelty, including calves being thrown, kicked, stabbed, beaten and burned.

Fair Oaks Farm’s founder Mike McCloskey issued an apology, and said he has promised new steps to prevent animal cruelty at his company, including surveillance cameras and hiring an inspector to make surprise visits.

Officials said their investigation is ongoing with additional interviews being conducted.