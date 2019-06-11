Oprah Winfrey meets new Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, wife Amy over dinner

CHICAGO — The queen of Chicago and new mayor of Chicago have finally met!

Oprah Winfrey posted on Instagram that she had dinner with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and her wife Amy Eshleman. She said it was their first time they had met. It’s unclear from the post if they dined in Chicago or at Winfrey’s home.

Lightfoot was sworn in as the 56th mayor of Chicago on May 20 after winning 74% of the vote and a majority in every ward. She is the first African-American woman and openly gay person elected to the office.

Winfrey hosted “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in Chicago from 1984-2011 and won multiple Emmy awards. She came out with her own television network, The Oprah Winfrey Network, in January of 2011.

She sold her last piece of real estate in Chicago in October, and was going to move to West Hollywood, the Chicago Tribune reported.