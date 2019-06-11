Midday Fix: Upgrade your picnic with these creative ideas
Cheryl Leahy
https://www.alldressedupwithnothingtodrink.com/
Ideas/Items Featured:
Upcycled DIY Picnic Basket
Pastoral Picnics – https://www.pastoralartisan.com/picnics.html
Evanston Chicken Shack – https://www.facebook.com/evanstonchickenshack/
Vitani – https://www.drinkvitani.com/
Simpler Wines- https://www.traderjoes.com/digin/post/simpler-wines
Ruza Rose – http://ruzawines.winc.com/
Watermelon Picnic Blanket- $16.99 on Amazon – https://www.amazon.com/Sunba-Youth-Multi-Purpose-Lightweight-Parachute/dp/B073P8G2VR/ref=sr_1_6?crid=2V92RTJA87GH5&keywords=watermelon+picnic+blanket&qid=1559614414&s=gateway&sprefix=watermelon+picnic%2Caps%2C165&sr=8-6
Mandala Beach Blankets – start at $21.99 https://theyogamandala.com/product-category/mandala-beach-blankets/
Pick a Perfect Picnic Spot:
Find a new place to plan your perfect picnic! Here are the top picnic spots in each area of Chicago:
North side – Foster Beach
South Side – Promontory Point Park
Downtown – Grant Park
West Side – Humboldt Park
Suburbs – Forest Preserve of Cook County, Gillson Park in Wilmette, Harvester Park Burr Ridge, Volkening Lake Schaumburg