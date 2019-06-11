Midday Fix: Upgrade your picnic with these creative ideas

Cheryl Leahy

https://www.alldressedupwithnothingtodrink.com/

Ideas/Items Featured:

Upcycled DIY Picnic Basket

Pastoral Picnics – https://www.pastoralartisan.com/picnics.html

Evanston Chicken Shackhttps://www.facebook.com/evanstonchickenshack/

Vitani https://www.drinkvitani.com/

Simpler Wines- https://www.traderjoes.com/digin/post/simpler-wines

Ruza Rose http://ruzawines.winc.com/

Watermelon Picnic Blanket- $16.99 on Amazon – https://www.amazon.com/Sunba-Youth-Multi-Purpose-Lightweight-Parachute/dp/B073P8G2VR/ref=sr_1_6?crid=2V92RTJA87GH5&keywords=watermelon+picnic+blanket&qid=1559614414&s=gateway&sprefix=watermelon+picnic%2Caps%2C165&sr=8-6

Mandala Beach Blankets – start at $21.99 https://theyogamandala.com/product-category/mandala-beach-blankets/

Pick a Perfect Picnic Spot:

Find a new place to plan your perfect picnic! Here are the top picnic spots in each area of Chicago:

North side – Foster Beach

South Side – Promontory Point Park

Downtown – Grant Park

West Side – Humboldt Park

Suburbs – Forest Preserve of Cook County, Gillson Park in Wilmette, Harvester Park Burr Ridge, Volkening Lake Schaumburg

