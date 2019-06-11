Girl sexually abused on Pink Line platform; police seek suspect

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a man suspected of sexually abusing a girl on a CTA platform.

Police said the man was on the Pink Line platform at the Western Avenue stop on Monday around 8:30 a.m. He approached the girl and “sexually abused her as he performed a lewd act,” police said in a community alert.

He is described as a black male, 17-20 years old, 6 feet to 6 feet 3 inches tall with short hair. He was seen wearing a red or maroon sweatshirt, ripped jeans and slide on sandals.

Anyone with any information is asked to contacted police at (312) 745-8380

