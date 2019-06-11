Former Pentagon Chief Speechwriter John Gans, talks Iran and his new book “White House Warriors”.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Pentagon chief writer John Gans has come to talk with WGN's anchors about his most recent book . His book, "White House Warriors," chronicles national security advisers and policy-making from Harry Truman to our current President Donald Trump. The views expressed in the book are from John Gans himself, so expect "inside" coverage of the White House. You can purchase "White House Warriors" at https://www.amazon.com/White-House-Warriors-National-Transformed/dp/1631494562.

