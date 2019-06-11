Former NBC Investigative Reporter Peter Karl talks book “On the Night of a Blood Moon”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Peter Karl, former investigative reporter turned author discusses his latest book, "On the Night of a Blood Moon" live in studio today. The book revolves around the brutal murder and rape of a Chicago medical student Lori Roscetti in a Chicago neighborhood known as Area 4. Karl said, "that he brought out things that had never been brought out before." Half of of the profits from the book sales will be donated to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

For more information about purchasing the book go to Amazon.com