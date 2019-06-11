Cubs Game Notes For Tuesday @ Colorado

*The Rockies have been very good at Coors Field against the Cubs since 2009, going 21-11.

*The Rockies have now won nine straight at Coors Field, the longest home winning streak for Colorado since a single-season franchise record 11 straight home wins in June/July 1996.

*With three home runs last night, Chicago has now hit at least two home runs in each of its last 18 series trips to Coors Field.

*Entering this three-game set in Colorado, both David Dahl and Trevor Story have collected 3+ hits in each of the Rockies’ last six series.

*Story currently leads the majors in runs scored with 57. Only two NL shortstops have ever led the majors outright in runs scored: Hanley Ramirez with the 2008 Florida Marlins (125) and Arky Vaughan with the 1943 Brooklyn Dodgers (112).

*With his next Cubs victory, Jose Quintana will become the seventh man to win 25+ games for both the Cubs and the White Sox.

