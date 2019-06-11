× Chicago firefighters help deliver baby outside North Side fire station

CHICAGO — Chicago firefighters helped deliver a baby just outside a fire station on the city’s North Side Tuesday morning.

According to fire officials, a car pulled up with a woman in labor in front of Engine 14 in the 1100 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Captain Barb Ohse said with the help of the fire crew, the woman delivered a healthy baby boy in the back seat of the car. Both mom and baby are doing well.

Captain Barb Ohse discusses how the shift began at Engine 14 (1129 W. Chicago Ave) when a car pulled up in front with a baby ready to be delivered. Capt. Ohse and crew delivered a healthy baby boy in the back seat of the car. pic.twitter.com/insQiGW38C — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 11, 2019