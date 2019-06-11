Chicago firefighters help deliver baby outside North Side fire station

Posted 11:25 AM, June 11, 2019, by

CHICAGO — Chicago firefighters helped deliver a baby just outside a fire station on the city’s North Side Tuesday morning.

According to fire officials, a car pulled up with a woman in labor in front of Engine 14 in the 1100 block of West Chicago Avenue.

Captain Barb Ohse said with the help of the fire crew, the woman delivered a healthy baby boy in the back seat of the car. Both mom and baby are doing well.

