Chicago church holding street Masses to pray for peace

CHICAGO — A Catholic church is holding a series of weekday Masses in Chicago streets to promote peace.

The first Mass by St. Agnes of Bohemia Church will be held Tuesday night in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood. Another is planned for Wednesday. The 7 p.m. service will mostly be twice a week through July 16.

The Rev. Don Nevins says the Masses are an “opportunity to pray for the end of violence and … a continued push for peace.” Children will receive a special blessing.

People are encouraged to bring a folding chair. Car traffic will be blocked. St. Agnes of Bohemia is considered the largest Hispanic parish in Chicago.