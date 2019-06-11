× Baez, Contreras lead at their positions in the early NL All-Star voting

CHICAGO – Last season, two members of the Cubs were able to earn the love of fans and get themselves a chance to start the Mid-Summer Classic.

In 2019, those two players have started off the voting for the this year’s All-Star Game in the same spot.

Here's who's leading the way at catcher, shortstop and in the outfield. pic.twitter.com/zEfT3ZRQal — All-Star Game (@AllStarGame) June 11, 2019

Catcher Willson Contrearas and shortstop Javier Baez each have the lead in the first revealed voting standings for the 90 MLB All-Star showcase to be held June 9th at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Each of the players started in the game last season in Washington, each benefitting from a late push in votes to their side.

A finalist for the MVP award in 2018, Baez is off to another fast start, providing his typical amount of entertaining plays while remaining incredibly productive for the Cubs around the field. He’s batting .298 on the season with 16 homers and 44 RBI while slugging .570.

Contreras has shaken off a slow finish to the 2018 season – in which he batted .159 in September – by starting 2019 strong. He’s batting .283 with 13 homers and 35 RBI and in the month of May batter .305 with five homers and 15 RBI.

Your National League leaders at 1B, 2B, and 3B. pic.twitter.com/hD471mb0f6 — All-Star Game (@AllStarGame) June 11, 2019

Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant are the next closest Cubs’ player in the voting, both coming in at second at their respective positions.

Albert Almora Jr is fifth in the All-Star voting for outfielders with Jason Heyward (7th) and Kyle Schwarber (8th) also cracking the top ten.