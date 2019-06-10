Willson Contreras makes Cardinals fan a Cubs fan for life

CHICAGO – Not many rivalries run deeper than the Cubs and the Cardinals.

Central Illinois is the unofficial dividing line between the two fan bases. For one family, in particular, it runs right through their house.

The Masons are from Washington, IL and before this weekend, there were only two Cub fans living under their roof. But Willson Contreras changed that.

During warmups Sunday, the youngest brother, Chance asked Contreras to play catch with him in the bleachers. Willson happily obliged and even tossed him a ball to give to his older brother, Chase, who happened to be wearing a Yadier Molina jersey.

Contreras joked about the gift maybe helping him change allegiances and in a way it did. While Willson was in the bullpen, Chase took off his Cardinals gear and donned a Contreras T-shirt the group had purchased for someone else before the game. Chase didn’t make a complete switch. He reportedly still roots for Molina and the Cardinals but he’s apparently a Cubs fan for life now, too.

Result of ⁦@WContreras40⁩ playing catch with this young mans little brother. New Cubs fan for life. Thanks ⁦@Cubs⁩ and Wilson for the amazing experience! ⁦@TheXboxPrincess⁩ ⁦@Teufulhunden91⁩ pic.twitter.com/8OmwYZKYKc — Lisa Slomba (@lkslomba) June 10, 2019

Not a bad first trip to Wrigley Field for Chase. At least, now, it’s an even split in the Mason home.