‘The Queen’ author Josh Levin talks one of Chicago’s most infamous con-artists

Posted 9:02 AM, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:15AM, June 10, 2019

 

Josh Levin author of the book The Queen: The Forgotten Life Behind an American Myth was in studio today discussing the life of the infamous Linda Taylor. He talked about how Taylor became a villain of Ronald Reagan and how he used her story to create a vision in which a country had been taking full advantage of by one of the poorest citizens.  For more about the book, Levin will be at the Seminary Co-Op Bookstore on 5751 S Woodlawn Ave., Chicago, IL., tonight at 6:00 p.m- 7:00 p.m.

For more information on how to buy The Queen: The Forgotten Life Behind an American Myth visit https://www.amazon.com/Queen-Forgotten-Life-Behind-American/dp/03165133

