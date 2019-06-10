× Suspicious package found near Wheaton church ‘rendered safe’

WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton police said a suspicious package found near a church has been “rendered safe.”

Police shut down some streets and evacuated nearby homes on Monday after the package was found near St. Joseph’s Church on Crescent Street around 8 p.m.

Washington and Sumner streets were closed during the investigation.

Police said DuPage County bomb squad destroyed the package within the past hour.

It was unclear what the packaged contained.

UPDATE: 8:58 pm: In the next few minutes, the DuPage County Bomb Squad will be rendering the device safe. You may hear a blast which will sound like a shot-gun going off. — City of Wheaton (@CityOfWheaton) June 11, 2019