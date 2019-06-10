Suspicious package found near Wheaton church ‘rendered safe’
WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton police said a suspicious package found near a church has been “rendered safe.”
Police shut down some streets and evacuated nearby homes on Monday after the package was found near St. Joseph’s Church on Crescent Street around 8 p.m.
Washington and Sumner streets were closed during the investigation.
Police said DuPage County bomb squad destroyed the package within the past hour.
It was unclear what the packaged contained.
41.865168 -88.099800