Rockies rally to beat Cubs

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon had a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Colorado Rockies rallied to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Monday night.

Ian Desmond hit a 486-foot homer, and Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon also went deep for the Rockies, who trailed 4-0 early but still won their ninth straight at home.

Anthony Rizzo, Kyle Schwarber and David Bote homered for the Cubs.

The game was tied 5-all when Daniel Murphy doubled and stole third with one out in the eighth. McMahon drove him in, and Wade Davis got the final three outs for his eighth save.

Steve Cishek (1-3) gave up two hits in the ninth.

The teams used the long ball to put up four runs each in the third inning. Bote and Schwarber went back-to-back on consecutive pitches to score the first two, and Rizzo hit a two-run homer to center to give Chicago a 4-0 lead. Rizzo finished with three hits.

Blackmon and Arenado each had a two-run homer off Yu Darvish in the bottom of the inning to tie it. Desmond gave the Rockies a 5-4 lead with his mammoth pinch-hit homer in the seventh, but the Cubs tied it in the eighth on Javier Baez’s groundout off Scott Oberg (4-0).

Darvish and Rockies starter German Marquez each allowed four runs in six innings.