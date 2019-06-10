Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Rain possible as the week rolls on
-
Mild week with rain possible
-
Storms expected Monday; rain throughout week
-
Snow winding down, rain possible this week after temperatures rise Monday
-
Rain, thunderstorms possible Tuesday; warmer temps on the way
-
Rain, cloudy skies Sunday; temps in 70s throughout week
-
-
Sunny Sunday, rain on the way later this week
-
Cloudy Mother’s Day forecast; Rain possible
-
More rain in the forecast with storms possible
-
Wild weather week rolls on
-
Mild week with storms possible
-
-
Spring-like week with some showers possible
-
Chicago breaks record for wettest month of May in its history
-
Rain, cooler temps Sunday