Nationals rout White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Trea Turner’s big game got overshadowed a bit by another scary moment involving a fan hit by a foul ball.

Turner homered in the second straight game, Anibal Sanchez pitched into the seventh and the Washington Nationals beat the Chicago White Sox 12-1 on Monday night.

But there were more questions about fan safety when woman was struck by a foul ball off the bat of White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez. He hit a hard liner into the stands in the fourth inning just beyond Chicago’s dugout on the third base side. The woman was sitting several rows from the field. She was bleeding around the head area, and was covered with a towel.

She walked up toward the concourse with assistance of stadium personnel. The team said she was alert and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Jimenez put his hands on his helmet after seeing the ball go into the stands. Protective netting at Guaranteed Rate Field extends to the end of the dugouts.

Jimenez was not available for comment after the game.

Major League Baseball said late last month it will keep examining its policy on protective netting at stadiums a day after a foul ball by the Chicago Cubs’ Albert Almora hit a young fan during a game at Houston.